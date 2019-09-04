Reviewing Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)’s and Its Competitors results

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Phillips 66 Partners LP has 45.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 52.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Phillips 66 Partners LP has 55.47% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 12.32% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Phillips 66 Partners LP and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 Partners LP 0.00% 17.40% 9.10% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Phillips 66 Partners LP and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 Partners LP N/A 51 12.74 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Phillips 66 Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Phillips 66 Partners LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 Partners LP 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.27 2.18 2.55

$56 is the consensus target price of Phillips 66 Partners LP, with a potential upside of 2.81%. The competitors have a potential upside of 38.29%. Given Phillips 66 Partners LP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips 66 Partners LP is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Phillips 66 Partners LP and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phillips 66 Partners LP -2.74% 6.57% 5.32% 3.06% -2.06% 24.1% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Phillips 66 Partners LP has weaker performance than Phillips 66 Partners LP’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phillips 66 Partners LP are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Phillips 66 Partners LP’s competitors have 1.42 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Phillips 66 Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Risk and Volatility

Phillips 66 Partners LP is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.99. Competitively, Phillips 66 Partners LP’s rivals’ beta is 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Phillips 66 Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Phillips 66 Partners LP’s rivals beat Phillips 66 Partners LP.