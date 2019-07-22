Reviewing Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)’s and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s results

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 Partners LP 50 5.90 N/A 4.10 12.14 Delek US Holdings Inc. 36 0.30 N/A 6.29 5.68

Demonstrates Phillips 66 Partners LP and Delek US Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Delek US Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phillips 66 Partners LP. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Phillips 66 Partners LP’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) and Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 Partners LP 0.00% 17.4% 9.1% Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 8.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.12 beta means Phillips 66 Partners LP’s volatility is 12.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Delek US Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.29 beta which makes it 29.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Phillips 66 Partners LP. Its rival Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Delek US Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phillips 66 Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Phillips 66 Partners LP and Delek US Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 Partners LP 0 4 2 2.33 Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Phillips 66 Partners LP’s upside potential is 7.89% at a $55.8 average target price. Delek US Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average target price and a 15.45% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Delek US Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Phillips 66 Partners LP, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.7% of Phillips 66 Partners LP shares and 0% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Phillips 66 Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Delek US Holdings Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phillips 66 Partners LP 1.01% -1.95% -1.79% 1.41% -1.97% 18.26% Delek US Holdings Inc. -3.06% -4.61% 6.49% -8.14% -28.65% 10.06%

For the past year Phillips 66 Partners LP has stronger performance than Delek US Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Phillips 66 Partners LP beats Delek US Holdings Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.