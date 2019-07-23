Reviewing Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)’s and Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s results

Both Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) and Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) are Cigarettes companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Philip Morris International Inc. 82 4.59 N/A 4.97 17.18 Altria Group Inc. 52 4.80 N/A 3.37 15.46

In table 1 we can see Philip Morris International Inc. and Altria Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Altria Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Philip Morris International Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Philip Morris International Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Altria Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) and Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Philip Morris International Inc. 0.00% -64% 19.5% Altria Group Inc. 0.00% 41.1% 12.2%

Volatility and Risk

Philip Morris International Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Altria Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Philip Morris International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Altria Group Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Philip Morris International Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Altria Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Philip Morris International Inc. and Altria Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Philip Morris International Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Altria Group Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Philip Morris International Inc. has a 10.87% upside potential and a consensus target price of $96.4. On the other hand, Altria Group Inc.’s potential upside is 24.82% and its average target price is $62. The data provided earlier shows that Altria Group Inc. appears more favorable than Philip Morris International Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.5% of Philip Morris International Inc. shares and 65.4% of Altria Group Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Philip Morris International Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.1% are Altria Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Philip Morris International Inc. 1.83% -0.99% 4.97% -4.31% 5.54% 27.83% Altria Group Inc. 0.33% -8.45% 6.39% -17.8% -5.25% 5.55%

For the past year Philip Morris International Inc. has stronger performance than Altria Group Inc.

Summary

Philip Morris International Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Altria Group Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. The company also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and Canada. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. The company also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste. Michelle, Columbia Crest, and 14 Hands names; and imports and markets Antinori, Torres, and Villa Maria Estate wines, as well as Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte in the United States. In addition, it provides finance leasing services primarily in aircraft, electric power, railcar, real estate, and manufacturing industries. The company sells its tobacco products primarily to wholesalers, including distributors; large retail organizations, such as chain stores; and the armed services. Altria Group, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.