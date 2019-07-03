Reviewing Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC)’s and Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)’s results

Since Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) and Tivity Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) are part of the Specialized Health Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health Corporation 31 1.55 N/A 1.59 17.88 Tivity Health Inc. 21 1.18 N/A 1.88 9.90

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Phibro Animal Health Corporation and Tivity Health Inc. Tivity Health Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phibro Animal Health Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Tivity Health Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Phibro Animal Health Corporation and Tivity Health Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health Corporation 0.00% 34.2% 9.9% Tivity Health Inc. 0.00% 23.7% 13.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.67 beta indicates that Phibro Animal Health Corporation is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Tivity Health Inc. has a 1.15 beta which is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Tivity Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tivity Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Phibro Animal Health Corporation and Tivity Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Tivity Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Phibro Animal Health Corporation has an average price target of $25, and a -21.83% downside potential. Competitively Tivity Health Inc. has an average price target of $30, with potential upside of 81.05%. The information presented earlier suggests that Tivity Health Inc. looks more robust than Phibro Animal Health Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Phibro Animal Health Corporation and Tivity Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 89.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.44% of Phibro Animal Health Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.3% of Tivity Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Phibro Animal Health Corporation -7.78% -15.04% -1.18% -23.29% -34.87% -11.5% Tivity Health Inc. -17.43% -9.64% -10.72% -50.87% -50.5% -24.79%

For the past year Phibro Animal Health Corporation was less bearish than Tivity Health Inc.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health Corporation beats Tivity Health Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also include antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, automotive, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. It offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, and group retiree plans; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and insurance exchanges. The company also provides access to its WholeHealth Living network primarily to commercial health plans. Its WholeHealth Living network includes complementary, alternative, and physical medicine practitioners to serve individuals through health plans and employers who seek health services, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, chiropractic care, acupuncture, and others. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.