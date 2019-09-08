Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 98.67 N/A 4.52 1.73 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.6 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.