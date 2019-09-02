Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH)’s results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 129.94 N/A 4.52 1.73 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 average target price and a 334.78% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.7% and 43.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1% are Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.