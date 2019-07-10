Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)’s results

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 258.53 N/A -1.09 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 16 65.87 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3% -2.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 13 and 13 for Current and Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 35.2% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% Rafael Holdings Inc. -3.82% 14.51% -0.92% 93.51% 93.74% 103.03%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Rafael Holdings Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Rafael Holdings Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.