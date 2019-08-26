Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 112.44 N/A 4.52 1.73 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 13.08 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.1. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.