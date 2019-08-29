Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 133.85 N/A 4.52 1.73 NuCana plc 12 0.00 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Table 2 provides PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NuCana plc 0.00% 0% 0%

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival NuCana plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 15 and 15 respectively. NuCana plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NuCana plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NuCana plc 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, NuCana plc’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 153.16%.

Institutional investors owned 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 38.7% of NuCana plc shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 15.36% are NuCana plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% NuCana plc 5.77% -18.47% -42.6% -28.84% -57.21% -40.62%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while NuCana plc has -40.62% weaker performance.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors NuCana plc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

NuCana plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors, as well as for the treatment of colorectal and breast cancer; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematology. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.