Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|10
|129.94
|N/A
|4.52
|1.73
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|2
|44.19
|N/A
|-2.10
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|0.00%
|-162.3%
|-117.6%
Liquidity
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-16.74%
|-43.73%
|-40.97%
|120%
|0%
|152.75%
|Nabriva Therapeutics plc
|-0.21%
|-1.86%
|9.45%
|24.35%
|-11.71%
|62.67%
For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc
Summary
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 8 of the 8 factors.
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
