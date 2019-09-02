Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 129.94 N/A 4.52 1.73 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 44.19 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% -162.3% -117.6%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Nabriva Therapeutics plc on 8 of the 8 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.