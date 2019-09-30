Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

We are comparing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 14.80M 4.52 1.73 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 230,644,558.04% 0% 0% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 347,766,422.30% -71.6% -32.3%

Liquidity

14.2 and 14.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 307.67% and an $17 consensus price target. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 267.45% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Melinta Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.