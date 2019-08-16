Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)’s results

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 100.56 N/A 4.52 1.73 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.37 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential upside is 104.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 84.6% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.