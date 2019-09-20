Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

Since PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 68.77 N/A 4.52 1.73 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. Its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 3 2.60

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $17, while its potential upside is 250.52%. Meanwhile, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s consensus target price is $167.4, while its potential upside is 29.52%. Based on the results shown earlier, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 57.7% and 95.4% respectively. 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats on 8 of the 12 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.