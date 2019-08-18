Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 104.78 N/A 4.52 1.73 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

In table 1 we can see PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14.2. The Current Ratio of rival ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.5. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.