Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 205.00 N/A -1.09 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gossamer Bio Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gossamer Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bullish than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc. on 4 of the 5 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.