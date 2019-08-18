Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 104.78 N/A 4.52 1.73 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.