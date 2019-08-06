Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 159.50 N/A 4.52 1.73 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.2 and a Quick Ratio of 14.2. Competitively, Equillium Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.5 and has 20.5 Quick Ratio. Equillium Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 27.7% of Equillium Inc. shares. About 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.76% are Equillium Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Equillium Inc. -17.84% -24.63% -35.84% -50.3% 0% -49.75%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Equillium Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.