Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

This is a contrast between PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 66.08 N/A 4.52 1.73 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 234.31 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.2 and 14.2. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.4 and 20.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 264.81% upside potential and a consensus target price of $17. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.2 average target price and a 116.22% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 152.75% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.