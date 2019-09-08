Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)’s results

Both PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 98.67 N/A 4.52 1.73 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 2 15.10 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 0.00% 282.5% -61.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14.2 while its Current Ratio is 14.2. Meanwhile, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.7% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.2% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc. shares. 0.4% are PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. has 58.14% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cleveland BioLabs Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.