Reviewing PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAS)’s and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s results

Since PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 243.15 N/A -1.09 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 133 143.95 N/A -11.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) and bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% bluebird bio Inc. 0.00% -34% -28.5%

Liquidity

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. On the competitive side is, bluebird bio Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to bluebird bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and bluebird bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 bluebird bio Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

bluebird bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $163.83 consensus price target and a 23.51% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of bluebird bio Inc. shares. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of bluebird bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67% bluebird bio Inc. -5.78% -18.58% -7.96% -1.19% -31% 25.84%

For the past year PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than bluebird bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats bluebird bio Inc.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

bluebird bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in phase II/III clinical studies for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in four clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia, and severe sickle cell disease. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bb2121, a chimeric antigen receptor T cell product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. bluebird bio, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering gene therapies in oncology; Kite Pharma, Inc. to develop and commercialize second generation T cell receptor (TCR) product candidates against an antigen related to certain cancers associated with the human papilloma virus; and Medigene AG for the research and development of TCR product candidates directed against approximately four antigens for the treatment of cancer indications. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.