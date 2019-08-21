Reviewing PG&E Corporation (PCG)’s and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s results

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU), both competing one another are Electric Utilities companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E Corporation 19 0.39 N/A -13.81 0.00 Central Puerto S.A. 9 0.00 N/A 4.64 1.98

In table 1 we can see PG&E Corporation and Central Puerto S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5% Central Puerto S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

PG&E Corporation and Central Puerto S.A. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E Corporation 1 4 0 2.80 Central Puerto S.A. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 31.80% for PG&E Corporation with average target price of $16. On the other hand, Central Puerto S.A.’s potential upside is 103.25% and its average target price is $7.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Central Puerto S.A. seems more appealing than PG&E Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.1% of PG&E Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.29% of Central Puerto S.A. are owned by institutional investors. PG&E Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.21%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.06% of Central Puerto S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PG&E Corporation -4.02% -22.36% -16.45% 32.63% -58.05% -23.66% Central Puerto S.A. 2.56% 0.44% 11.23% -10.84% -18.71% 0.11%

For the past year PG&E Corporation has -23.66% weaker performance while Central Puerto S.A. has 0.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Central Puerto S.A. beats PG&E Corporation.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.