Reviewing PG&E Corporation (PCG)’s and Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY)’s results

This is a contrast between PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) and Atlantica Yield plc (NASDAQ:AY) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Electric Utilities and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PG&E Corporation 18 0.35 N/A -13.81 0.00 Atlantica Yield plc 22 2.29 N/A 0.37 62.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PG&E Corporation and Atlantica Yield plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PG&E Corporation and Atlantica Yield plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PG&E Corporation 0.00% -44.9% -9.5% Atlantica Yield plc 0.00% 2.3% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

PG&E Corporation is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.29 beta. Atlantica Yield plc on the other hand, has 0.57 beta which makes it 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PG&E Corporation are 2.2 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Atlantica Yield plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.5. PG&E Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atlantica Yield plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PG&E Corporation and Atlantica Yield plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PG&E Corporation 1 3 0 2.75 Atlantica Yield plc 0 0 0 0.00

$15 is PG&E Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 38.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PG&E Corporation and Atlantica Yield plc are owned by institutional investors at 90.1% and 51.4% respectively. Insiders held 0.21% of PG&E Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 41.55% of Atlantica Yield plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PG&E Corporation -4.02% -22.36% -16.45% 32.63% -58.05% -23.66% Atlantica Yield plc 0.52% 2.79% 13.23% 28.9% 13.62% 18.32%

For the past year PG&E Corporation has -23.66% weaker performance while Atlantica Yield plc has 18.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Atlantica Yield plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors PG&E Corporation.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in northern and central California. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. Its natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities. The company operates various electricity generation facilities, such as nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, and photovoltaic. PG&E Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, conventional power, electric transmission lines and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2016, it had 21 contracted assets, including 1,442 megawatts (MW) of renewable generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of conventional power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day. The company was formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Yield plc in May 2016. Atlantica Yield plc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom.