Reviewing PFSweb Inc. (PFSW)’s and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV)’s results

PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SERV), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 4 0.16 N/A 0.03 118.71 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 51 3.84 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for PFSweb Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PFSweb Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 1.8% 0.5% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

PFSweb Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.63 beta. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s 0.71 beta is the reason why it is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PFSweb Inc. Its rival ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PFSweb Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The upside potential is 369.48% for PFSweb Inc. with consensus target price of $10. Competitively ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $60, with potential upside of 5.19%. Based on the results delivered earlier, PFSweb Inc. is looking more favorable than ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PFSweb Inc. and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.3% and 0% respectively. About 2.6% of PFSweb Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. 1.24% 1.49% 8.92% 35.79% 36.5% 44.88%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. has -28.27% weaker performance while ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. has 44.88% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors PFSweb Inc. beats ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Terminix, American Home Shield, and the Franchise Services Group. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion. The American Home Shield segment provides home warranty plans that cover the repair or replacement of household systems and appliances, such as electrical, plumbing, central heating and air conditioning systems, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens/cook tops. The Franchise Services Group segment offers disaster restoration, janitorial, residential cleaning, furniture repair, and home inspection services through franchise under the ServiceMaster Restore, ServiceMaster Clean, Merry Maids, Furniture Medic, and AmeriSpec brands. The company markets its services to homeowners and businesses through the Internet, direct mail, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, franchise network, branch operations, telemarketing, and various social media channels, as well as through various participants in the residential real estate marketplace, such as real estate brokerages, financial institutions, and insurance carriers. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.