Reviewing PFSweb Inc. (PFSW)’s and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS)’s results

PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and MAXIMUS Inc. (NYSE:MMS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 2 2.55 11.04M 0.03 118.71 MAXIMUS Inc. 78 1.61 63.08M 3.65 20.15

Demonstrates PFSweb Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. MAXIMUS Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. PFSweb Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of MAXIMUS Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PFSweb Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 456,840,188.69% 1.8% 0.5% MAXIMUS Inc. 80,965,216.28% 20.3% 14.4%

Volatility and Risk

PFSweb Inc. has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. MAXIMUS Inc. on the other hand, has 0.88 beta which makes it 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PFSweb Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, MAXIMUS Inc. has 2.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. MAXIMUS Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for PFSweb Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MAXIMUS Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

PFSweb Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 69.81%. MAXIMUS Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $80 consensus price target and a 6.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, PFSweb Inc. is looking more favorable than MAXIMUS Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PFSweb Inc. and MAXIMUS Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.3% and 97.2% respectively. About 2.6% of PFSweb Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of MAXIMUS Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% MAXIMUS Inc. -0.41% 1.24% 0.73% 6.63% 15% 12.94%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. has -28.27% weaker performance while MAXIMUS Inc. has 12.94% stronger performance.

Summary

MAXIMUS Inc. beats PFSweb Inc. on 9 of the 15 factors.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The companyÂ’s Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments, as well as related consulting services for state, provincial, and national government programs comprising Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, the Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, the Health Assessment Advisory Service, and Fit for Work Service. Its services include health insurance exchange customer contact center operations and support; health insurance program eligibility and enrollment; beneficiary outreach and education; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; premium payment processing and administration; health plan oversight; eHealth solutions with the Medigent product suite; independent disability, long-term sick, and health assessments; occupational health clinical assessments; and specialized program consulting services. The companyÂ’s U.S. Federal Services segment offers services, including centralized customer contact centers and support services; documents and records management; and case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; health benefit appeals; eligibility appeals; modernization of systems and IT infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support; software development, operations, and management; and data analytics. Its Human Services segment provides national, state, and local human services agencies with various BPS and related consulting services for welfare-to-work, child support, higher education, and K-12 special education programs; and management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. MAXIMUS, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.