Reviewing PFSweb Inc. (PFSW)’s and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s results

As Business Services businesses, PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 2 2.56 11.04M 0.03 118.71 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 0.00 6.08M -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PFSweb Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has PFSweb Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 449,877,750.61% 1.8% 0.5% Marathon Patent Group Inc. 338,266,384.78% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

PFSweb Inc.’s 0.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a 2.16 beta which is 116.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PFSweb Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Marathon Patent Group Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. PFSweb Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PFSweb Inc. and Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PFSweb Inc.’s average price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 69.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 61.3% of PFSweb Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.8% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of PFSweb Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.04% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% Marathon Patent Group Inc. -3.24% -21.13% -26.15% 49.29% -53.76% 44.26%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. had bearish trend while Marathon Patent Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PFSweb Inc. beats Marathon Patent Group Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.