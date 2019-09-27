Reviewing PFSweb Inc. (PFSW)’s and Its Rivals results

As Business Services company, PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of PFSweb Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of PFSweb Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PFSweb Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 444,390,774.06% 1.80% 0.50% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares PFSweb Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 11.04M 2 118.71 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

PFSweb Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio PFSweb Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for PFSweb Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.94 2.32 2.58

With average price target of $4.5, PFSweb Inc. has a potential upside of 70.13%. The rivals have a potential upside of 36.95%. Given PFSweb Inc.’s peers higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PFSweb Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PFSweb Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. had bearish trend while PFSweb Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PFSweb Inc. are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, PFSweb Inc.’s rivals have 1.56 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. PFSweb Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PFSweb Inc.

Risk & Volatility

PFSweb Inc. is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.63. Competitively, PFSweb Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

PFSweb Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PFSweb Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.