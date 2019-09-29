Reviewing PFSweb Inc. (PFSW)’s and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s results

Since PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) and ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PFSweb Inc. 2 2.56 11.04M 0.03 118.71 ExlService Holdings Inc. 67 2.29 33.05M 1.38 49.70

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PFSweb Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. ExlService Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PFSweb Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. PFSweb Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than ExlService Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has PFSweb Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PFSweb Inc. 449,877,750.61% 1.8% 0.5% ExlService Holdings Inc. 49,042,884.70% 8% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.63 beta indicates that PFSweb Inc. is 37.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. ExlService Holdings Inc. has a 1.06 beta and it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PFSweb Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, ExlService Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. ExlService Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PFSweb Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PFSweb Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ExlService Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PFSweb Inc. has a 69.17% upside potential and an average price target of $4.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PFSweb Inc. and ExlService Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.3% and 94.5% respectively. 2.6% are PFSweb Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of ExlService Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PFSweb Inc. 2.22% -10.46% -22.36% -39.67% -61.18% -28.27% ExlService Holdings Inc. 5.15% 4.51% 12.72% 21.11% 15.89% 30.73%

For the past year PFSweb Inc. had bearish trend while ExlService Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 14 factors ExlService Holdings Inc. beats PFSweb Inc.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Management, and Analytics. The Operations Management segment offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. This segment also provides BPM services related to the care management/population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, this segment offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, improving customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific transformational services. The Analytics segment provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.