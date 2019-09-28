Reviewing Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ:publ)’s results

As Drug Manufacturers – Major businesses, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (NASDAQ:publ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer Inc. 36 2.68 5.49B 1.81 21.51 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 2 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pfizer Inc. and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer Inc. 15,330,913,152.75% 17.4% 7.1% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pfizer Inc. and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ).

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0 0 0 0.00

Pfizer Inc. has an average price target of $40.67, and a 12.29% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 74.8% of Pfizer Inc. shares and 0.14% of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) shares. 0.1% are Pfizer Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfizer Inc. -9.44% -11.26% -4.73% -6.59% 0.65% -11.02% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 4.86% 71.43% -10.73% -26.43% 32.41% -36.52%

For the past year Pfizer Inc. was less bearish than Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ).

Summary

Pfizer Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ).

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care. This segment offers products primarily under the Prevnar 13, Xeljanz, Eliquis, Lyrica, Enbrel, Viagra, Ibrance, Xtandi, Advil, and Centrum brands. The EH segment offers products that will lose or have lost marketing patent protection; branded generic products; sterile injectable products; biosimilars; and infusion systems. It provides products under the Lipitor, Premarin family, Norvasc, Lyrica, Celebrex, and Pristiq brand names. This segment also engages in contract manufacturing business. The company has licensing agreements with Cellectis SA and AstraZeneca plc; and collaborative agreements with Eli Lilly & Company and Merck KGaA. It also has a research collaboration and license agreement with HitGen Ltd. to build and screen DNA-encoded libraries in order to discover small molecule leads to be used in drug development; collaboration with Merck and Corning for pharma glass packaging project; and an agreement with InSphero AG to develop a predictive toxicology assay using InSphero 3D InSight human liver microtissues for predicting drug induced liver injury. The company serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as centers for disease control and prevention. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations and drug-delivery systems based on cytostatics. The companyÂ’s approved products include Paclical/Apealea, a water-soluble formulation of XR17 and paclitaxel to treat cancers, such as lung, breast, and ovarian cancer; and Paccal Vet, a formulation for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma and mammary carcinoma in dogs. It develops Doxophos, a formulation of XR17 and doxorubicin to treat cancer comprising leukaemia, breast cancer, and lymphoma; Docecal, a formulation of XR17 and docetaxel for the treatment of prostate, lung, and breast cancer; OAS-19, a cancer drug; and KB9520 to treat various types of cancer. The company also develops Doxophos Vet, a formulation to treat lymphoma in dogs. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 1990 and is based in Uppsala, Sweden.