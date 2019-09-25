Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s results

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 7 13.51 N/A -1.09 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pfenex Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pfenex Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc.’s 2.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 129.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation is 156.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Zosano Pharma Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Pfenex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pfenex Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Zosano Pharma Corporation has a consensus price target of $8, with potential upside of 357.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 30.8% respectively. Insiders held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.