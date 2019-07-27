Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s results

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 8.71 N/A -1.44 0.00 Vericel Corporation 18 8.94 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pfenex Inc. and Vericel Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Vericel Corporation 0.00% -3.4% -2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Pfenex Inc. has a 2.75 beta, while its volatility is 175.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Vericel Corporation has a 2.82 beta which is 182.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vericel Corporation is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Vericel Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Pfenex Inc. and Vericel Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vericel Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Vericel Corporation is $23.5, which is potential 21.95% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Vericel Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 85.3% respectively. Insiders held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.7% are Vericel Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Vericel Corporation -5.02% -7.89% -5.96% 5.77% 27.16% -2.07%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Vericel Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Vericel Corporation beats Pfenex Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. The company also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy. The company was formerly known as Aastrom Biosciences, Inc. Vericel Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.