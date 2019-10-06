Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.32 29.19M -1.09 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 0.00 47.93M -0.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 355,542,021.92% -48.8% -37.5% Veracyte Inc. 190,273,918.22% -23.4% -14.7%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc.’s 2.29 beta indicates that its volatility is 129.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Veracyte Inc. on the other hand, has 0.97 beta which makes it 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Veracyte Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pfenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.6% and 88.7% respectively. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.