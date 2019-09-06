Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s results

Since Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 12.11 N/A -1.09 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 8 3.97 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Pfenex Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pfenex Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Tocagen Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential upside of 266.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pfenex Inc. and Tocagen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 36.1%. Pfenex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.14%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance while Tocagen Inc. has -35.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.