Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

Since Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 11.70 N/A -1.09 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pfenex Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 2.82%. Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.14%.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC had bearish trend.

Summary

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.