Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Both Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 8.58 N/A -1.44 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Demonstrates Pfenex Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pfenex Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.75 shows that Pfenex Inc. is 175.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s 1.67 beta is the reason why it is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pfenex Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6. Competitively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sierra Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pfenex Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.3% and 66.7% respectively. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Sierra Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. was more bullish than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Pfenex Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Sierra Oncology Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.