Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s results

We are contrasting Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 7 13.60 N/A -1.09 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 11 16.43 N/A -0.89 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -24.7% -15.3%

Risk and Volatility

Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s 192.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.92 beta.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is $11, which is potential 1.85% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 58.7% of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. 0.5% 13.41% 5.54% 3.62% -8.32% 4.62%

For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

On 6 of the 8 factors Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. beats Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating ground-breaking science into genomic therapies that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The companyÂ’s proprietary zinc finger DNA-binding protein (ZFP) technology enables specific genome editing and gene regulation. The ZFPs could be engineered to make ZFP nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to specifically modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs), proteins that can be used to turn genes on or off. Its therapeutic products include SB-728-T, a ZFN-mediated autologous T-cell product for human immunodeficiency virus and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS), which is in Phase II and Phase I clinical trials; and SB-728-HSPC that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for HIV/AIDS. The company also engages in Phase I/II studies of in vivo genome editing applications of ZFP Therapeutics for hemophilia B, Hemophilia A, and Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS) and MPS II, which are lysosomal storage disorder (LSD); proprietary preclinical programs in other LSDs; and research stage programs in certain central nervous system disorders and cancer immunotherapies. It has collaborative partnerships with Biogen Inc. to develop therapeutic genome editing products in hemoglobinopathies; and with Shire International GmbH to develop the preclinical development program in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, as well as license agreement with Sigma-Aldrich Corporation to develop ZFP-based laboratory research reagents and Dow AgroSciences, LLC to modify the genomes or alter protein expression of plant cells, plants, or plant cell cultures. The company was formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences, Inc. and changed its name to Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2017. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.