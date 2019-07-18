Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Since Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 8.71 N/A -1.44 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.21 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pfenex Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Pfenex Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 77.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.