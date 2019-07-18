Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s results

Since Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|5
|8.71
|N/A
|-1.44
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|15
|8.21
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pfenex Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-43.1%
|-32.1%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.6. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Pfenex Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Competitively NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $25.5, with potential upside of 77.45%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.5% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|25.91%
|25.91%
|76.59%
|43.37%
|18.69%
|126.96%
|NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-7.16%
|-16.56%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-9.18%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pfenex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
