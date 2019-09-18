Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 15.28 N/A -1.09 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.12 N/A -1.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pfenex Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc. has a beta of 2.29 and its 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.61 beta which makes it 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Pfenex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. had bullish trend while Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.