Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 14.61 N/A -1.09 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 43.97 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pfenex Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pfenex Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Pfenex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Pfenex Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Morphic Holding Inc. has an average target price of $32, with potential upside of 48.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. About 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has stronger performance than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.