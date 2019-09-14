Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s results

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|14.61
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|21
|43.97
|N/A
|-0.81
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Pfenex Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Pfenex Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Morphic Holding Inc. are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Pfenex Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Pfenex Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Pfenex Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Morphic Holding Inc. has an average target price of $32, with potential upside of 48.08%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 49.9% of Morphic Holding Inc. shares. About 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|Morphic Holding Inc.
|9.03%
|-2.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|25.44%
For the past year Pfenex Inc. has stronger performance than Morphic Holding Inc.
Summary
Morphic Holding Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pfenex Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.