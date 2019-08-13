Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 10.85 N/A -1.09 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 9.13 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pfenex Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Risk & Volatility

Pfenex Inc.’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Molecular Templates Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.