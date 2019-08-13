Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pfenex Inc.
|6
|10.85
|N/A
|-1.09
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|6
|9.13
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Pfenex Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pfenex Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.8%
|-37.5%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-30.4%
|-21.7%
Risk & Volatility
Pfenex Inc.’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 173.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.73 beta.
Liquidity
Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, Molecular Templates Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.14% of Pfenex Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pfenex Inc.
|-2.65%
|-13.66%
|3.34%
|62.43%
|16.44%
|84.33%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|-8.75%
|-22.34%
|-8.88%
|47.64%
|32.46%
|62.62%
For the past year Pfenex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Molecular Templates Inc.
Summary
Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc.
Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
