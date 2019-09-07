Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 12.95 N/A -1.09 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pfenex Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Pfenex Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.2 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.8% of BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 77.22% of BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% BeyondSpring Inc. 2.07% -29.73% 25.45% -6.89% -35.04% -10.61%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance while BeyondSpring Inc. has -10.61% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Pfenex Inc. beats BeyondSpring Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.