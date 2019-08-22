Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 6 10.94 N/A -1.09 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 112 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Volatility & Risk

Pfenex Inc. has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5. The Current Ratio of rival Ascendis Pharma A/S is 22.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 22.3. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus target price of $169.33, with potential upside of 45.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of Pfenex Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. 2.14% are Pfenex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.