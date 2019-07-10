Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 5 9.01 N/A -1.44 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 175.51 N/A -3.87 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pfenex Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -43.1% -32.1% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Pfenex Inc.’s 2.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 175.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s 73.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Pfenex Inc. is 3.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.6. The Current Ratio of rival Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.5. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Pfenex Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Albireo Pharma Inc. has a consensus price target of $62, with potential upside of 101.76%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.3% of Pfenex Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. 25.91% 25.91% 76.59% 43.37% 18.69% 126.96% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has stronger performance than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.