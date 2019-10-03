Reviewing Pfenex Inc. (PFNX)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfenex Inc. 8 -0.35 29.19M -1.09 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 152.50M -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfenex Inc. 359,926,017.26% -48.8% -37.5% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,210,224,768.62% -213.7% -140.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.29 beta means Pfenex Inc.’s volatility is 129.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Pfenex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 5. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.8 Quick Ratio. Pfenex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pfenex Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.6% and 17.6%. Insiders held 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Pfenex Inc. has 84.33% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.