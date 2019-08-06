Reviewing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)’s and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s results

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 16 0.00 N/A 0.93 16.24 Transocean Ltd. 8 1.07 N/A -3.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Transocean Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 8.1% 2.6% Transocean Ltd. 0.00% -15.5% -7.9%

Volatility & Risk

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current beta is 1.54 and it happens to be 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Transocean Ltd. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. Its rival Transocean Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.4 respectively. Transocean Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Transocean Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 2 3.00 Transocean Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is $21, with potential upside of 48.10%. Transocean Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $10.17 average price target and a 105.45% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Transocean Ltd. appears more favorable than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Transocean Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 74.5%. 39.8% are Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Transocean Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.11% -2.84% 1.17% -5.6% 28.39% 16.1% Transocean Ltd. 2.01% -5.74% -20.42% -30.03% -54.56% -12.39%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has 16.1% stronger performance while Transocean Ltd. has -12.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Transocean Ltd.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The companyÂ’s Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Vernier, Switzerland.