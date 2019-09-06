Reviewing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)’s and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT)’s results

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) have been rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 15 0.00 N/A 0.93 16.24 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 12 7.75 N/A 1.27 8.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 8.1% 2.6% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.00% 88% 74.1%

Risk & Volatility

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s volatility measures that it’s 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.54 beta. In other hand, Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 2 3.00 Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 46.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 13.7% and 12.7%. About 39.8% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.11% -2.84% 1.17% -5.6% 28.39% 16.1% Cross Timbers Royalty Trust 0.72% -9.82% -7.76% -8.36% -25.57% 2.38%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was more bullish than Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Cross Timbers Royalty Trust on 7 of the 11 factors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The companyÂ’s Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.