Reviewing Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)’s and Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 16 0.00 N/A 0.93 16.24 Cenovus Energy Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Cenovus Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0.00% 8.1% 2.6% Cenovus Energy Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5%

Volatility and Risk

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s current beta is 1.54 and it happens to be 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cenovus Energy Inc. on the other hand, has 1.01 beta which makes it 1.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are 1.2 and 0.9. Competitively, Cenovus Energy Inc. has 1.1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cenovus Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Cenovus Energy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 0 2 3.00 Cenovus Energy Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s upside potential is 44.73% at a $21 average price target. Competitively Cenovus Energy Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, with potential upside of 28.81%. Based on the results given earlier, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is looking more favorable than Cenovus Energy Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares and 73.1% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares. About 39.8% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Cenovus Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -5.11% -2.84% 1.17% -5.6% 28.39% 16.1% Cenovus Energy Inc. -0.64% 4.39% -1.17% 15.57% -7.85% 32.01%

For the past year Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s stock price has smaller growth than Cenovus Energy Inc.

Summary

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Cenovus Energy Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. Its Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The companyÂ’s Gas and Power segment engages in the transportation and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; importation of natural gas; generation and trading of electricity; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas, and thermoelectric power plants; and fertilizer business. Its Biofuels segment is involved in the production of biodiesel and its co-products, as well as the equity investment, production, and trading of ethanol, sugar, and electric power generated from sugarcane bagasse. The companyÂ’s Distribution segment sells oil products, ethanol, and vehicle natural gas in Brazil, as well as distributes oil products in South America. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Cenovus Energy Inc. develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in Canada. Its Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segmentÂ’s bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake. This segment also holds the Athabasca natural gas assets. The companyÂ’s Conventional segment engages in the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs, and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan in Canada. This segment also holds the carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery project at Weyburn; and has a land base with production in the Deep Basin, including a liquids-rich natural gas fairway in Alberta and British Columbia. Its Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% interest ownership in two refineries in the United States; owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta; and markets third-party purchases and sales of product. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.