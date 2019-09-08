Reviewing PetroChina Company Limited (PTR)’s and Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) and Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.B). The two are both Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina Company Limited 58 0.00 N/A 4.10 12.96 Royal Dutch Shell plc 63 0.59 N/A 5.66 11.21

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PetroChina Company Limited and Royal Dutch Shell plc. Royal Dutch Shell plc appears to has higher revenue and earnings than PetroChina Company Limited. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. PetroChina Company Limited is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Royal Dutch Shell plc, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PetroChina Company Limited and Royal Dutch Shell plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina Company Limited 0.00% 4.3% 2.1% Royal Dutch Shell plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PetroChina Company Limited and Royal Dutch Shell plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.2% and 0%. About 86.4% of PetroChina Company Limited’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetroChina Company Limited -2.03% -4.67% -15.68% -17.44% -30.29% -13.78% Royal Dutch Shell plc -0.14% -3.54% -0.83% 4.53% -10.34% 5.89%

For the past year PetroChina Company Limited has -13.78% weaker performance while Royal Dutch Shell plc has 5.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Royal Dutch Shell plc beats PetroChina Company Limited.