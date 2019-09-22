Reviewing PetIQ Inc. (PETQ)’s and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s results

PetIQ Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) and Neos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Drugs – Generic. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetIQ Inc. 30 1.26 N/A 0.20 175.59 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 2 1.45 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates PetIQ Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PetIQ Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetIQ Inc. 0.00% 1.3% 0.6% Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 494.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PetIQ Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Neos Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. PetIQ Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Neos Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PetIQ Inc. and Neos Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PetIQ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neos Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Neos Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $3, with potential upside of 76.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of PetIQ Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.1% of Neos Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PetIQ Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.46%. Competitively, 10.03% are Neos Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PetIQ Inc. -4.97% 1.45% 38.12% 17.18% 25.7% 45.89% Neos Therapeutics Inc. -7.35% -7.35% -48.15% -40% -77.3% -23.64%

For the past year PetIQ Inc. had bullish trend while Neos Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

PetIQ Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Neos Therapeutics Inc.

PetIQ, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells pet medications, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers pet prescription medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars; and health and wellness products consisting of specialty treats and other pet products, which include dental treats and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products under the PetIQ, PetAction, Advecta, PetLock, Heart Shield, TruProfen, Betsy Farms, Minties, Vera, Delightibles, vetGuard, MimiÂ’s Market, PAWS IQ, VET + CHOICE, VET WORKS, TEX RANCH and VetIQ brands. It is also involved in the wholesale distribution of over-the-counter and prescription pet medications, and pet wellness products. The company sells its products through distributors as well as through retail stores in mass, club, grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho. PetIQ, Inc. is a subsidiary of PetIQ Holdings LLC.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technologies. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older. Its product candidates include Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD; and NT-0201 amphetamine XR liquid suspension for the treatment of ADHD. The company is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.