Reviewing Perspecta Inc. (PRSP)’s and Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta Inc. 22 0.96 N/A 0.43 53.76 Perficient Inc. 31 2.27 N/A 0.81 42.29

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Perspecta Inc. and Perficient Inc. Perficient Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Perspecta Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Perspecta Inc. is presently more expensive than Perficient Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Perspecta Inc. and Perficient Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2% Perficient Inc. 0.00% 7.4% 4.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Perspecta Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Perficient Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Perficient Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Perspecta Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Perspecta Inc. and Perficient Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Perficient Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -21.88% for Perspecta Inc. with consensus target price of $20. On the other hand, Perficient Inc.’s potential downside is -0.03% and its consensus target price is $36.67. Based on the data shown earlier, Perficient Inc. is looking more favorable than Perspecta Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.5% of Perspecta Inc. shares and 93.3% of Perficient Inc. shares. About 0.2% of Perspecta Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Perficient Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48% Perficient Inc. -4.63% -0.52% 16.46% 35.17% 30.47% 53.5%

For the past year Perspecta Inc. was less bullish than Perficient Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 12 factors Perficient Inc. beats Perspecta Inc.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.

Perficient, Inc. provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations; and portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, and other services. The company also offers management consulting services in the areas of organizational change management, business analytics, project management, process excellence, and other; and cloud services comprising architecture, business value and health checks assessments, strategy and road maps, and vendor evaluation and selection services. In addition, it provides enterprise social solutions consisting of ideation and crowdsourcing, mobile apps, employee onboarding, partner and vendor collaboration, user and customer support, expert location/Q&A, and others; and digital marketing services, including search engine marketing, user experience and design, and conversion rate optimization. Further, the company offers business intelligence and analytics; commerce; content management; custom applications; business integration and APIs; business process management; customer relationship management; enterprise performance management; and enterprise mobile solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, retail and consumer goods, automotive and transport products, electronics and computer hardware, telecommunications, manufacturing, energy and utilities, business services and leisure, and media and entertainment markets. Perficient, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.