Reviewing Perspecta Inc. (PRSP)’s and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)’s results

Both Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) are Information Technology Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perspecta Inc. 23 0.98 N/A 0.43 53.76 Internap Corporation 3 0.20 N/A -3.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Perspecta Inc. and Internap Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) and Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perspecta Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 1.2% Internap Corporation 0.00% 503.2% -9.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Perspecta Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Internap Corporation is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Perspecta Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Internap Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Perspecta Inc. and Internap Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Perspecta Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Internap Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -23.95% for Perspecta Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Competitively Internap Corporation has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 329.18%. Based on the data shown earlier, Internap Corporation is looking more favorable than Perspecta Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Perspecta Inc. and Internap Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.5% and 72.9% respectively. Perspecta Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Internap Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Perspecta Inc. -1.64% 0.3% 1.7% 16.94% 6.92% 35.48% Internap Corporation -6.58% -1.32% -22.19% -43.77% -69.15% -28.19%

For the past year Perspecta Inc. has 35.48% stronger performance while Internap Corporation has -28.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Perspecta Inc. beats Internap Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Perspecta Inc. provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. It offers cloud, platform, and IT Outsourcing services; enterprise and cloud applications services in the areas of application modernization and transformation, application development, testing and digital assurance, and application management; and enterprise security solutions, including building security infrastructures into the fabric of U.S. government agencies' digital enterprises. The company also provides services for converged mobility and workplace management, such as mobile enterprise services, virtual desktop and application services, and workplace device services; and a portfolio of analytics services comprising analytics platforms, information governance, artificial intelligence, and advisory services. Perspecta Inc. is based in Chantilly, Virginia.

Internap Corporation operates as a technology provider of Internet infrastructure services. It operates through two business segments, Data Center and Network Services, and Cloud and Hosting Services. The Data Center and Network Services segment offers colocation services, including physical space within data centers and related services, such as power, interconnection, environmental controls, monitoring, and security; and Internet protocol (IP) connectivity services comprising its patented Performance IP and content delivery network services, IP routing hardware and software platforms, and Managed Internet Route Optimizer controllers. This segment offers its colocation services through 49 data centers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region; and IP connectivity services through 81 IP service points worldwide. The Cloud and Hosting Services segment provides hosted Infrastructure-as-a-Service as a cloud platform or through managed hosting that includes the provision and maintenance of hardware, data center infrastructure, and interconnection that enables its customers to own and manage their software applications and content. This segment offers cloud and managed hosting services, which comprise compute and storage services, as well as a single tenant infrastructure environment through an integrated platform that includes servers, storage, and network. The company serves various industries, including software and Internet, such as advertising technology; media and entertainment comprising gaming; business services; hosting and IT infrastructure; health care technology infrastructure; and telecommunications. The company was formerly known as Internap Network Services Corporation and changed its name to Internap Corporation in November 2014. Internap Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.